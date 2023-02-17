Majestic Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 12.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 56% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 33.4% from Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2021.