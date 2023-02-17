Majestic Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 12.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 56% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 33.4% from Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2021.

Majestic Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 152.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 6 months and 9.28% over the last 12 months.