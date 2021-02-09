Majestic Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.76 crore, down 18.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.76 crore in December 2020 down 18.72% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020 up 23.84% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in December 2020 up 6.24% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2019.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2019.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 112.25 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.