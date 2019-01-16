App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majestic Auto Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, Up 158.72% Y-o-Y.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in December 2018 Up 158.72% from Rs. 13.83 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.06 crore in December 2018 Up 1457.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2018 Up 191.69% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2017.
Majestic Auto EPS has Increased to Rs. 18.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 101.50 on January 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -51.07% over the last 12 months.
Majestic Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.78 12.93 13.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.78 12.93 13.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.16 1.04 1.13
Depreciation 1.70 1.66 2.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.01 5.66 3.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 4.57 6.91
Other Income 0.71 4.14 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.61 8.71 6.98
Interest 5.01 5.14 6.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.61 3.58 0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.61 3.58 0.49
Tax -0.01 0.05 0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.62 3.52 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.41 0.50 -1.65
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.21 4.02 -1.40
Minority Interest -0.15 -0.10 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.06 3.92 -1.40
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35
Diluted EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35
Diluted EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Majestic Auto #Results

