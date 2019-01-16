Majestic Auto Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, Up 158.72% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 35.78 12.93 13.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 35.78 12.93 13.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.16 1.04 1.13 Depreciation 1.70 1.66 2.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.01 5.66 3.75 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 4.57 6.91 Other Income 0.71 4.14 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.61 8.71 6.98 Interest 5.01 5.14 6.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.61 3.58 0.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.61 3.58 0.49 Tax -0.01 0.05 0.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.62 3.52 0.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.41 0.50 -1.65 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.21 4.02 -1.40 Minority Interest -0.15 -0.10 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.06 3.92 -1.40 Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35 Diluted EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35 Diluted EPS 18.47 3.87 -1.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited