Majesco Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, down 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in September 2020 down 17.51% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,510.84 crore in September 2020 up 35975.29% from Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2020 down 11.15% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2019.

Majesco EPS has increased to Rs. 859.80 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.45 in September 2019.

Majesco shares closed at 847.65 on October 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 250.78% returns over the last 6 months and 90.38% over the last 12 months.