Majesco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore, down 11.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore in September 2018 down 11.31% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2018 down 76.51% from Rs. 9.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2018 up 95.39% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2017.

Majesco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.25 in September 2017.

Majesco shares closed at 472.70 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -10.16% over the last 12 months.