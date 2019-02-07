Majesco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in December 2018 down 0.41% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2018 up 532.79% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 up 176.3% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2017.

Majesco EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Majesco shares closed at 491.60 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.91% over the last 12 months.