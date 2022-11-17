Maitri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 down 26.02% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 23.12% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 11.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Maitri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Maitri shares closed at 32.10 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and 220.68% over the last 12 months.