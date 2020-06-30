Maitri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 33.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2020 down 33.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 1864.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 up 600% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Maitri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Maitri shares closed at 7.75 on November 11, 2019 (BSE)