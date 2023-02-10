Maitri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.