English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maitri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maitri Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Maitri Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.532.112.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.532.112.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.130.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.652.022.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.46-0.55-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.210.18
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.150.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.14-0.04
    Other Income0.030.000.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.140.04
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.120.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.120.04
    Tax0.000.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.090.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.090.03
    Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.200.11
    Diluted EPS0.020.200.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.200.11
    Diluted EPS0.020.200.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited