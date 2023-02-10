Maitri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Maitri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Maitri shares closed at 31.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.30% returns over the last 6 months and -44.42% over the last 12 months.