Maitri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 136.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 136.33% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 11.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Maitri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Maitri shares closed at 83.30 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,084.92% returns over the last 6 months and 1,309.48% over the last 12 months.