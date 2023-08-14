English
    Maitri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, up 18.29% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maitri Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in June 2023 up 18.29% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 113.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Maitri shares closed at 21.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.41% over the last 12 months.

    Maitri Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.494.002.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.494.002.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.250.140.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.443.772.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-0.54-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.210.23
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.210.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.200.16
    Other Income--0.080.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.280.16
    Interest0.080.160.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.120.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.120.09
    Tax--0.050.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.070.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.070.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.070.06
    Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.160.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.160.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.160.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.160.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

