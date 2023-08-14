Maitri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, up 18.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in June 2023 up 18.29% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 113.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Maitri shares closed at 21.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.41% over the last 12 months.