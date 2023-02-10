 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maitri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maitri Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 157.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Maitri Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.11 3.27 3.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.11 3.27 3.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.13 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.21 2.94 2.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.51 -0.38 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.26 0.19
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 0.20 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.11 0.15
Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.11 0.23
Interest 0.07 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.03 0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.03 0.21
Tax 0.00 0.03 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.00 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.00 0.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.12 0.00 0.20
Equity Share Capital 4.40 4.40 4.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.00 0.72
Diluted EPS -0.25 -- 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.00 0.72
Diluted EPS -0.25 -- 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited