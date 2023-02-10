Maitri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maitri Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 157.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Maitri shares closed at 31.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.30% returns over the last 6 months and -44.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Maitri Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.11
|3.27
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.11
|3.27
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.13
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.21
|2.94
|2.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-0.38
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.26
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.20
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.11
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.11
|0.23
|Interest
|0.07
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.03
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.03
|0.21
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.40
|4.40
|4.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|--
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|--
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited