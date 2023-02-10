Maitri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 157.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Maitri shares closed at 31.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.30% returns over the last 6 months and -44.42% over the last 12 months.