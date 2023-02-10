English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maitri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maitri Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 157.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 112% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    Maitri Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.113.273.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.113.273.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.130.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.212.942.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-0.38-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.260.19
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.200.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.110.15
    Other Income0.030.000.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.110.23
    Interest0.070.080.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.030.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.030.21
    Tax0.000.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.000.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.000.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.120.000.20
    Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.000.72
    Diluted EPS-0.25--0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.000.72
    Diluted EPS-0.25--0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited