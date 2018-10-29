Maithan Alloys Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 506.70 crore, up 10.48% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 506.70 crore in September 2018 up 10.48% from Rs. 458.62 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.78 crore in September 2018 up 0.81% from Rs. 65.25 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.86 crore in September 2018 down 3.33% from Rs. 91.92 crore in September 2017.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 22.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 22.41 in September 2017.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 500.50 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 20.08% returns over the last 6 months and 91.95% over the last 12 months.