    Maithan Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 534.79 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 534.79 crore in March 2023 down 37.19% from Rs. 851.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.15 crore in March 2023 down 56.85% from Rs. 225.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.94 crore in March 2023 down 56.94% from Rs. 301.79 crore in March 2022.

    Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 77.35 in March 2022.

    Maithan Alloys shares closed at 927.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.57% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations534.79683.86851.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations534.79683.86851.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials248.82260.94292.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.69133.90115.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.1043.93-53.28
    Power & Fuel114.36113.14--
    Employees Cost13.9511.5622.63
    Depreciation3.673.633.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.68100.59185.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.7216.17284.73
    Other Income43.5552.7013.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.2768.87298.16
    Interest1.380.320.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.8968.55297.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.8968.55297.91
    Tax27.7414.0072.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.1554.55225.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.1554.55225.17
    Equity Share Capital29.1129.1129.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.3718.7477.35
    Diluted EPS33.3718.7477.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.3718.7477.35
    Diluted EPS33.3718.7477.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

