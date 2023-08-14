Maithan Alloys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.54 crore, down 62.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.54 crore in June 2023 down 62.22% from Rs. 1,057.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.50 crore in June 2023 down 65.9% from Rs. 177.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.03 crore in June 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 332.16 crore in June 2022.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 60.95 in June 2022.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,052.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.