Maithan Alloys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.54 crore, down 62.22% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 399.54 crore in June 2023 down 62.22% from Rs. 1,057.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.50 crore in June 2023 down 65.9% from Rs. 177.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.03 crore in June 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 332.16 crore in June 2022.

    Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 60.95 in June 2022.

    Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,052.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.

    Maithan Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.54534.791,057.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.54534.791,057.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials256.12248.82296.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.7556.69187.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-105.77-24.1023.47
    Power & Fuel--114.3680.73
    Employees Cost10.1813.9521.94
    Depreciation3.773.673.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.9638.68137.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5382.72307.35
    Other Income44.7343.5521.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.26126.27328.59
    Interest0.171.380.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.09124.89328.36
    Exceptional Items-----90.50
    P/L Before Tax80.09124.89237.86
    Tax19.5927.7460.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.5097.15177.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.5097.15177.44
    Equity Share Capital29.1129.1129.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7833.3760.95
    Diluted EPS20.7833.3760.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7833.3760.95
    Diluted EPS20.7833.3760.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

