Maithan Alloys Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 565.64 crore, up 112.97% Y-o-Y

August 13, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 565.64 crore in June 2021 up 112.97% from Rs. 265.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.01 crore in June 2021 up 218.84% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.39 crore in June 2021 up 209.46% from Rs. 48.92 crore in June 2020.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 38.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.07 in June 2020.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,143.90 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.07% returns over the last 6 months and 125.49% over the last 12 months.

Maithan Alloys
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations565.64499.18265.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations565.64499.18265.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials201.59204.04132.40
Purchase of Traded Goods72.7048.2513.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.64-6.25-17.95
Power & Fuel----68.30
Employees Cost14.1812.718.28
Depreciation3.863.903.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses131.40126.7119.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.27109.8237.44
Other Income10.266.167.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.53115.9845.03
Interest0.390.570.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.14115.4144.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax147.14115.4144.86
Tax35.1327.839.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.0187.5835.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.0187.5835.13
Equity Share Capital29.1129.1129.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS38.4830.0812.07
Diluted EPS38.4830.0812.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS38.4830.0812.07
Diluted EPS38.4830.0812.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maithan Alloys #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Aug 13, 2021 10:00 am

