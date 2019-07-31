Maithan Alloys Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 485.80 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.80 crore in June 2019 up 6.71% from Rs. 455.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.14 crore in June 2019 down 20.32% from Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.80 crore in June 2019 down 17.04% from Rs. 90.16 crore in June 2018.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.91 in June 2019 from Rs. 22.48 in June 2018.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 430.45 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.44% over the last 12 months.