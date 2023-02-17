 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maithan Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.86 crore, down 29.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 683.86 crore in December 2022 down 29.8% from Rs. 974.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 305.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.50 crore in December 2022 down 82.05% from Rs. 403.91 crore in December 2021.

Maithan Alloys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 683.86 676.24 974.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 683.86 676.24 974.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 260.94 282.66 258.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 133.90 102.92 64.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.93 -12.01 36.74
Power & Fuel 113.14 116.89 --
Employees Cost 11.56 15.17 28.17
Depreciation 3.63 3.64 3.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.59 75.86 187.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.17 91.11 395.58
Other Income 52.70 52.29 4.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.87 143.40 400.08
Interest 0.32 0.23 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.55 143.17 399.77
Exceptional Items -- -11.42 --
P/L Before Tax 68.55 131.75 399.77
Tax 14.00 34.38 94.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.55 97.37 305.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.55 97.37 305.52
Equity Share Capital 29.11 29.11 29.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.74 33.45 104.95
Diluted EPS 18.74 33.45 104.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.74 33.45 104.95
Diluted EPS 18.74 33.45 104.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited