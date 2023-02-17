Maithan Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.86 crore, down 29.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.86 crore in December 2022 down 29.8% from Rs. 974.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 305.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.50 crore in December 2022 down 82.05% from Rs. 403.91 crore in December 2021.