English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maithan Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.86 crore, down 29.8% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 683.86 crore in December 2022 down 29.8% from Rs. 974.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.15% from Rs. 305.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.50 crore in December 2022 down 82.05% from Rs. 403.91 crore in December 2021.

    Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 104.95 in December 2021.

    Maithan Alloys shares closed at 961.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and -17.05% over the last 12 months.

    Maithan Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations683.86676.24974.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations683.86676.24974.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials260.94282.66258.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods133.90102.9264.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.93-12.0136.74
    Power & Fuel113.14116.89--
    Employees Cost11.5615.1728.17
    Depreciation3.633.643.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.5975.86187.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1791.11395.58
    Other Income52.7052.294.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.87143.40400.08
    Interest0.320.230.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.55143.17399.77
    Exceptional Items---11.42--
    P/L Before Tax68.55131.75399.77
    Tax14.0034.3894.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.5597.37305.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.5597.37305.52
    Equity Share Capital29.1129.1129.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.7433.45104.95
    Diluted EPS18.7433.45104.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.7433.45104.95
    Diluted EPS18.7433.45104.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maithan Alloys #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm