Maithan Alloys Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 469.12 crore, down 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.12 crore in December 2019 down 1.58% from Rs. 476.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.90 crore in December 2019 up 18.46% from Rs. 53.94 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.40 crore in December 2019 up 11.4% from Rs. 73.97 crore in December 2018.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 21.95 in December 2019 from Rs. 18.53 in December 2018.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 554.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.92% returns over the last 6 months and 61.68% over the last 12 months.