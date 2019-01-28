Maithan Alloys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 476.67 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.67 crore in December 2018 down 13.19% from Rs. 549.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.94 crore in December 2018 down 31.13% from Rs. 78.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.97 crore in December 2018 down 32.62% from Rs. 109.78 crore in December 2017.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 26.91 in December 2017.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 393.70 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and 50.99% over the last 12 months.