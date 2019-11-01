Maithan Alloys Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 469.70 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.70 crore in September 2019 down 7.3% from Rs. 506.70 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.93 crore in September 2019 down 36.3% from Rs. 65.82 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.85 crore in September 2019 down 34.9% from Rs. 88.86 crore in September 2018.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 22.61 in September 2018.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 448.55 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.