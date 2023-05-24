Maithan Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 534.73 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.73 crore in March 2023 down 36.12% from Rs. 837.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2023 down 59.44% from Rs. 241.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.62 crore in March 2023 down 58.76% from Rs. 321.59 crore in March 2022.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 83.11 in March 2022.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 927.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.57% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.