 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maithan Alloys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.14 crore, up 67.7% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 837.14 crore in March 2022 up 67.7% from Rs. 499.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.94 crore in March 2022 up 183.67% from Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.59 crore in March 2022 up 175.29% from Rs. 116.82 crore in March 2021.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 83.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.02 in March 2021.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,000.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and 31.48% over the last 12 months.

Maithan Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 837.14 923.32 499.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 837.14 923.32 499.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 330.66 262.12 204.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.13 14.55 48.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.15 34.19 -6.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.24 28.49 2.72
Depreciation 4.78 4.31 3.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 207.26 189.49 139.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.22 390.17 106.68
Other Income 10.59 4.55 6.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 316.81 394.72 112.92
Interest 0.18 0.38 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 316.63 394.34 112.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 316.63 394.34 112.35
Tax 74.70 94.24 27.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 241.93 300.10 84.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 241.93 300.10 84.49
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 241.94 300.11 85.29
Equity Share Capital 29.11 29.11 29.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 83.11 103.09 29.02
Diluted EPS 83.11 103.09 29.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 83.11 103.09 29.02
Diluted EPS 83.11 103.09 29.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Maithan Alloys #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.