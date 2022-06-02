Maithan Alloys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.14 crore, up 67.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 837.14 crore in March 2022 up 67.7% from Rs. 499.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.94 crore in March 2022 up 183.67% from Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.59 crore in March 2022 up 175.29% from Rs. 116.82 crore in March 2021.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 83.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.02 in March 2021.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,000.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and 31.48% over the last 12 months.