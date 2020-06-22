Maithan Alloys Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 406.26 crore, down 26.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.26 crore in March 2020 down 26.04% from Rs. 549.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2020 down 8.74% from Rs. 70.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.67 crore in March 2020 down 12.3% from Rs. 95.41 crore in March 2019.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 24.10 in March 2019.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 434.70 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -24.53% over the last 12 months.