    Maithan Alloys Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 403.66 crore, down 60.44% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 403.66 crore in June 2023 down 60.44% from Rs. 1,020.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.60 crore in June 2023 down 72.78% from Rs. 218.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.02 crore in June 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 375.47 crore in June 2022.

    Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 75.22 in June 2022.

    Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,052.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.

    Maithan Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations403.66534.731,020.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations403.66534.731,020.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials264.13278.05334.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.178.6631.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.58-27.2830.44
    Power & Fuel--127.83103.04
    Employees Cost10.4414.6422.68
    Depreciation5.205.065.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.8942.87142.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4184.90350.51
    Other Income44.4142.6619.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.82127.56370.43
    Interest0.171.380.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.65126.18370.20
    Exceptional Items-----90.50
    P/L Before Tax79.65126.18279.70
    Tax20.0128.1060.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.6498.08218.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.6498.08218.96
    Minority Interest-0.040.06-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.6098.14218.95
    Equity Share Capital29.1129.1129.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4933.6975.22
    Diluted EPS20.4933.6975.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4933.6975.22
    Diluted EPS20.4933.6975.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

