Maithan Alloys Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 403.66 crore, down 60.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.66 crore in June 2023 down 60.44% from Rs. 1,020.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.60 crore in June 2023 down 72.78% from Rs. 218.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.02 crore in June 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 375.47 crore in June 2022.

Maithan Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 75.22 in June 2022.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,052.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.