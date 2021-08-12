Maithan Alloys Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 565.64 crore, up 112.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 565.64 crore in June 2021 up 112.97% from Rs. 265.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.07 crore in June 2021 up 218.74% from Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.44 crore in June 2021 up 209.19% from Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2020.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 38.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.08 in June 2020.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 1,149.60 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.96% returns over the last 6 months and 126.61% over the last 12 months.