Maithan Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.23 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.23 crore in December 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 923.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.78 crore in December 2022 down 75.75% from Rs. 300.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.67% from Rs. 399.03 crore in December 2021.