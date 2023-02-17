 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maithan Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.23 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maithan Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 685.23 crore in December 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 923.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.78 crore in December 2022 down 75.75% from Rs. 300.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.67% from Rs. 399.03 crore in December 2021.

Maithan Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 685.23 689.55 923.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 685.23 689.55 923.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 288.35 329.36 262.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.08 36.24 14.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 62.28 -31.55 34.19
Power & Fuel 143.18 151.34 --
Employees Cost 12.46 16.08 28.49
Depreciation 5.00 5.11 4.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.82 82.54 189.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.06 100.43 390.17
Other Income 51.04 50.44 4.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.10 150.87 394.72
Interest 0.34 0.29 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.76 150.58 394.34
Exceptional Items -- -11.42 --
P/L Before Tax 91.76 139.16 394.34
Tax 18.99 29.98 94.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.77 109.18 300.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.77 109.18 300.10
Minority Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.78 109.20 300.11
Equity Share Capital 29.11 29.11 29.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.00 37.51 103.09
Diluted EPS 25.00 37.51 103.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.00 37.51 103.09
Diluted EPS 25.00 37.51 103.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
