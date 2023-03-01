Mahindra sales up 8% to 58,801 units in February

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said its total sales increased by 8 per cent to 58,801 units in February.

The company’s total dispatches to its dealers stood at 54,455 units in February 2022. The Mumbai-based auto major’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 10 per cent to 30,358 units last month against 27,663 in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 26,193 units last month compared to 23,978 units in the year-ago period. The company said its exports last month declined 20 per cent to 2,250 units as compared with 2,814 units in the year-ago period. M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said the company continues to sell more than 30,000 SUVs per month.

”Our recent launches (Thar RWD and XUV400) have received a very positive response and we see good demand across our portfolio as well. We are monitoring and taking appropriate steps on the supply chain scenario of semiconductors, which continue to be dynamic,” he noted.