    Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 profit climbs 14% to Rs 1,528 crore

    The Mumbai-based automaker had reported a net profit of Rs 1,335 crore for the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in its profit after tax to Rs 1,528 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, driven by robust sales across automobile and farm segments.

    Its revenue surged 41 per cent to Rs 21,654 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 15,349 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company said it has sold a total of 1,76,094 vehicles during the period under review, up 45 per cent from 1,21,167 units a year ago.