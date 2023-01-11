Mahindra Logistics Q3 PAT seen up 156.1% YoY to Rs. 15 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Logistics to report net profit at Rs. 15 crore up 156.1% year-on-year (up 19.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,331 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 106 percent Y-o-Y (up 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

