Mahindra Logistics Q3 PAT seen up 156.1% YoY to Rs. 15 cr: Sharekhan

Mahindra Logistics: Mahindra Logistics Q2 profit more than doubled to Rs 11 crore, revenue increases 28%. The stock will be in focus as the logistics & mobility solutions provider's profit for the quarter ended September FY23 more than doubled to Rs 11 crore from Rs 5 crore YoY. Revenue at Rs 1,326 crore for the quarter increased by 28% compared to year-ago period and EBITDA jumped 45% YoY to Rs 71 crore in Q2FY23, driven by continuing recovery in automotive industry and sustained growth in consumption end markets including telecom.

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Logistics to report net profit at Rs. 15 crore up 156.1% year-on-year (up 19.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,331 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 106 percent Y-o-Y (up 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5.3 crore.

Sharekhan_Infra