App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Logistics Q2 net up 38% to Rs 19.1 cr

The Mahindra group's logistics arm had posted a net profit of Rs 13.8 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Logistics on Thursday posted a 38.2 percent rise in September quarter net to Rs 19.1 crore on margin expansion.

The Mahindra group's logistics arm had posted a net profit of Rs 13.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Its overall revenues grew by 10.9 percent to Rs 927.4 crore for the reporting period, against Rs 835.9 crore in the previous year.

However, the gross margin widened to Rs 75.6 crore from the year-ago's Rs 63.3 crore, which helped push up the profit.

Its chief executive Pirojshaw Sarkari explained that the margin expansion has been achieved on operation optimisation.

"We continue to remain optimistic on the growth potential of the sector. We are encouraged by the government plans and actions for improving the logistics sector," he said.

The company's scrip closed down 1.96 percent at Rs 538.65 apiece on the BSE, as against a marginal 0.03 percent correction in the benchmark.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #earnings #Mahindra Logistics #Q2 #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.