172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mahindra-logistics-q2-consolidated-profit-up-31-to-rs-15-crore-6042791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Logistics Q2 consolidated profit up 31% to Rs 15 crore

The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 11.30 crore during the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported a 31.41 percent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 14.85 crore for the quarter ended September.

The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 11.30 crore during the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income fell to Rs 840.76 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 854.27 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Close

Its total expenses declined to Rs 820.52 crore during the July-September quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 836.50 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

"We have seen a strong rebound in our supply chain operations during the quarter. Our fulfilment logistics solutions & services continued to witness strong growth driven by e-commerce, pharma and FMCG verticals. We also continued to see strong growth from the Farm segment during the quarter."

"While we are not yet completely back to normalcy since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, our focus on select industry verticals, our deep partner network and our ability to fulfil customer requirements efficiently, has enabled year-on-year growth in our supply chain business,” Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said.

During the quarter, the company launched two new built-to-suit warehouses aggregating 0.8 million square feet and continued to see strong demand for value-added services & solutions, he said.

"The business environment is steadily improving. With improving auto demand, combined with growth in our e-commerce, consumer and freight forwarding business, we remain positive that the execution of our strategy will continue to provide strong momentum," he added.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra Logistics #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.