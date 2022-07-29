Mahindra Logistics Q1 PAT rises over four-fold to Rs 13.64 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Number of schemes that added the stock: 65 Total number of schemes holding the stock: 193 Over the last three months, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were added by schemes such as Union Value Discovery, SBI Magnum Equity ESG, Invesco India Flexi Cap, PGIM India Balanced Advantage and Axis Growth Opp Fund.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 13.64 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Mahindra Logistics Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 35.85 per cent to Rs 1,199.9 crore from Rs 883.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in the June 2022 quarter were higher at Rs 1,184.02 crore compared to Rs 879.17 crore a year ago, the company said.

During the quarter, the supply chain management vertical clocked revenue of Rs 1,142.74 crore against Rs 840.07 crore in the year-ago period, while the enterprise mobility services segment garnered revenue of Rs 57.16 crore compared to Rs 43.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.