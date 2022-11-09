 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Logist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,195.40 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,195.40 crore in September 2022 up 30.05% from Rs. 919.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in September 2022 up 50.87% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.37 crore in September 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 47.85 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 522.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -25.85% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,195.40 1,068.95 919.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,195.40 1,068.95 919.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.07 5.50 2.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 0.44 -1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.20 71.37 71.45
Depreciation 41.24 38.36 31.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,055.62 928.28 800.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.09 25.00 14.49
Other Income 2.04 2.12 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.13 27.12 16.00
Interest 10.02 8.27 6.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.11 18.85 10.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.11 18.85 10.00
Tax 3.87 4.79 2.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.24 14.06 7.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.24 14.06 7.45
Equity Share Capital 71.96 71.94 71.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 1.95 1.04
Diluted EPS 1.56 1.95 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 1.95 1.04
Diluted EPS 1.56 1.95 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra Logist #Mahindra Logistics #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.