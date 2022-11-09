English
    Mahindra Logist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,195.40 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,195.40 crore in September 2022 up 30.05% from Rs. 919.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in September 2022 up 50.87% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.37 crore in September 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 47.85 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2021.

    Mahindra Logist shares closed at 522.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -25.85% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,195.401,068.95919.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,195.401,068.95919.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.075.502.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.820.44-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.2071.3771.45
    Depreciation41.2438.3631.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,055.62928.28800.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0925.0014.49
    Other Income2.042.121.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1327.1216.00
    Interest10.028.276.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1118.8510.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.1118.8510.00
    Tax3.874.792.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2414.067.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2414.067.45
    Equity Share Capital71.9671.9471.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.951.04
    Diluted EPS1.561.951.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.951.04
    Diluted EPS1.561.951.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:53 pm