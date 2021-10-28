Mahindra Logist Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 919.16 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 919.16 crore in September 2021 up 19.07% from Rs. 771.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021 down 47.2% from Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.85 crore in September 2021 up 13.63% from Rs. 42.11 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in September 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 692.00 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.89% returns over the last 6 months and 94.96% over the last 12 months.