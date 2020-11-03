Mahindra Logist Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 771.94 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 771.94 crore in September 2020 down 3.63% from Rs. 801.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2020 up 27.23% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.11 crore in September 2020 up 14.77% from Rs. 36.69 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in September 2019.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 364.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.96% over the last 12 months.