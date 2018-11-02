Mahindra Logist Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 879.52 crore, up 10.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 879.52 crore in September 2018 up 10.61% from Rs. 795.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.78 crore in September 2018 up 34.72% from Rs. 13.94 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.35 crore in September 2018 up 28.73% from Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2017.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.98 in September 2017.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 533.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 24.21% over the last 12 months.