Mahindra Logist Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 960.71 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 960.71 crore in March 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 873.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2022 up 21.16% from Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.94 crore in March 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 476.85 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

Mahindra Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 960.71 976.15 873.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 960.71 976.15 873.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.34 5.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.93 -1.15 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.76 71.99 66.80
Depreciation 36.40 34.71 24.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 831.74 859.43 765.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.54 6.17 16.61
Other Income 5.00 1.52 3.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.54 7.69 20.34
Interest 8.03 6.62 4.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.51 1.07 15.51
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.00
P/L Before Tax 13.51 1.07 11.51
Tax 3.26 0.37 3.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.25 0.70 8.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.25 0.70 8.46
Equity Share Capital 71.87 71.86 71.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 0.10 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.10 1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 0.10 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.10 1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
