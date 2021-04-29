Mahindra Logist Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 873.26 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 873.26 crore in March 2021 up 16.89% from Rs. 747.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2021 down 12.69% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2021 up 17.51% from Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 551.85 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.29% returns over the last 6 months and 110.27% over the last 12 months.