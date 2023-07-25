Mahindra Logist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,050.92 crore, down 1.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,050.92 crore in June 2023 down 1.69% from Rs. 1,068.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.97 crore in June 2023 up 63.37% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.86 crore in June 2023 up 32.65% from Rs. 65.48 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2022.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 398.05 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.