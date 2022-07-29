 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Logist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.95 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.95 crore in June 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 775.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2022 up 132.78% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.48 crore in June 2022 up 59.9% from Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 473.55 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

Mahindra Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,068.95 960.71 775.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,068.95 960.71 775.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.50 2.34 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 1.93 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.37 71.76 67.00
Depreciation 38.36 36.40 27.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 928.28 831.74 668.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.00 16.54 11.97
Other Income 2.12 5.00 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.12 21.54 13.50
Interest 8.27 8.03 5.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.85 13.51 8.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.85 13.51 8.11
Tax 4.79 3.26 2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.06 10.25 6.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.06 10.25 6.04
Equity Share Capital 71.94 71.87 71.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 1.43 0.84
Diluted EPS 1.95 1.42 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 1.43 0.84
Diluted EPS 1.95 1.42 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:56 pm
