Mahindra Logist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.95 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.95 crore in June 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 775.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2022 up 132.78% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.48 crore in June 2022 up 59.9% from Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 473.55 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)