Mahindra Logist Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 775.06 crore, up 115.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 775.06 crore in June 2021 up 115.19% from Rs. 360.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021 up 142.39% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021 up 4661.63% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2020.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 601.50 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.76% returns over the last 6 months and 105.89% over the last 12 months.