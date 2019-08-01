Mahindra Logist Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 854.75 crore, down 2.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 854.75 crore in June 2019 down 2.61% from Rs. 877.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.59 crore in June 2019 down 21.36% from Rs. 23.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.26 crore in June 2019 up 10.96% from Rs. 39.89 crore in June 2018.

Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.32 in June 2018.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 402.30 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -30.27% over the last 12 months.